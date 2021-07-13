Another New Jersey athlete making big news this week

Last week, Ross Colton of Robbinsville scored the winning goal in the NHL Stanley Cup Finals as a rookie for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This weekend another standout New Jersey athlete made big news by being drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the MLB draft in Denver, Colorado.

Chase Petty is a standout star pitcher for Mainland Regional High School in Linwood. He was selected as the 26th pick and it's the first time a pitcher was drafted in the first round in six years. He's known for his "electric" velocity.

The 18-year-old got some support and encouragement from another South Jersey native who made it to the big league — Mike Trout. Trout is the Vineland native and MLB superstar who was drafted in the first round by the Angels in 2009.

Chase Petty may not be a household name yet, but he's a big deal in South Jersey scholastic sports circles. Lots of local sports fans have had their eyes on him for a long time as they watched him dominate at Mainland Regional.

Any high school pitcher that can throw a baseball over 100 mph is gonna attract some attention far beyond the borders of New Jersey.

He's committed to attend the University of Florida in the fall and we wish Chase all the luck in the world. Chase Petty looks to be destined to join the ranks of other famous standouts in sports and entertainment from the Garden State.

