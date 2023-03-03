Another massive recall of a popular SUV in New Jersey

🚙 Nissan Rouge could stop running while driving

🚙 Car maker says they don't have a fix

🚙It's the second big Nissan recall in weeks

One of the most popular SUVs in New Jersey is the subject of a massive recall.

Nissan says some Rouge and Rouge Sport models can stop running while you are driving.

The issue is caused by the flip-open key fob not staying fully open. The car maker says they do not yet have a fix.

Key fobs have a key that fold into the fob. Some fobs have malfunctioned where the key does not stay fully opened.

If this happens while you are driving, the ignition will turn off.

Additionally, with the engine off, and the car still moving, the air bags would not function in the event of a crash.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the defect.

Vehicles effected by the recall are:

⬛ Nissan Rouge - Model years 2014 - 2020

⬛ Nissan Rouge Sport - Model years 2017 - 2022

Owners are being urged to make sure the key is fully extended before driving, and not to put anything else on the key fob. If the fob does not stay fully open, contact your dealer.

Letters will be going out to owners this month with more instructions.

This is the second big recall by Nissan in recent weeks.

More than 400,000 older model vehicles were recalled due to problems with the air bag.

The air bags degrade over time, and there are concerns the emblem on the bag could break apart and cause serious injuries if the air bags are deployed.

The vehicles effected are:

⬛ Nissan Titan - 2008-2011

⬛ Nissan Frontier - 2008-2011

⬛ Nissan Xterra - 2008-2011

⬛ Nissan Pathfinder - 2008-2011

⬛ Nissan Armada - 2008-2011

⬛ Nissan Quest - 2008-2009

Nissan is also currently working on fix to the airbag problem and says owners will be notified by April 10 of what to do about it.

