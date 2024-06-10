Another great week of weather for NJ: 70s now, 80s and 90s soon

The Bottom Line

This is going to be a pretty short weather blog entry. Because I do not have much to talk about. Because as a new workweek begins, we have lots more beautiful weather on the way.

When it's not pouring and temperatures are not soaring, June usually features some of the best weather of the year. For the first half of this week, high pressure dominates, keeping skies bright and temperatures in the comfortable 70s. A big warmup kicks in for the second half of the week, pushing thermometers into the summerlike 80s and even 90s.

Of course, there are a few nuisances worth mentioning. Pollen levels are sky high. Drought concerns continue to spiral, although there are a couple rain chances in the forecast.

Monday

Again, aside from the pollen, Monday's forecast looks fantastic.

Infrared satellite image as of 6:30 a.m. shows no major storm systems and very few clouds aiming for New Jersey. (Tropical Tidbits)

We are starting the day in the 50s and 60s across New Jersey. Monday morning will bring lots of sunshine, before a few clouds build in through the afternoon. Expect bargain-basement humidity levels, with dew points holding around 50 — that is some very dry air, especially for this time of year. Consequently, you can skip the umbrella Monday, as our weather stays completely dry too.

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s Monday afternoon. I would not rule out a couple of 80s.

A slightly cooler, drier air mass will make for delightful weather across New Jersey for the first half of this week. (Accuweather)

Monday evening should stay quiet, with partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will once again dip to around the 60-degree mark.

Tuesday

For the most part, Tuesday looks good. The only hesitation: Models are picking up on a few stray showers around the morning and midday hours. While I can not guarantee dry day everywhere in the state, I would wager most of New Jersey will miss out on those raindrops.

Tuesday's weather also looks good, with temperatures slightly below normal and a minimal shower chance. (Accuweather)

Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 70s. Technically, that is below the normal high of 80 degrees — but it will be pleasant and mild, so no complaints.

Wednesday

More of the same. Partly sunny skies. Humidity levels tick up ever so slightly. And temperatures do too, inching closer to 80 degrees.

Another great day for outdoor activities, driving with the window rolled down, or even a quick beach trip.

New Jersey's midweek period stays dry, although a warmup is ahead. (Accuweather)

Thursday

New Jersey's weather switch gets flipped on Thursday. Temperatures soar to summerlike levels, although we should stay completely dry for another day.

High temperatures will mainly push into the mid 80s. That is akin to a typical mid-summer day. Hopefully a sea breeze will keep beach towns significantly cooler. Look for periods of sun and clouds.

We get cooking by the end of the week, with 80s on Thursday and possibly 90s on Friday. (Accuweather)

Friday & Beyond

Friday looks like an active weather day, with two big weather headlines.

The first will be some real heat and humidity. Inland New Jersey is forecast to reach the 90s by midday Friday. With plenty of sticky, steamy humidity in the air to boot.

The other story will be a round of scattered thunderstorms, associated with a cold front expected to arrive in the afternoon or evening hours. I am not incredibly confident in the timing of that front or those raindrops just yet. While models are currently suggesting showers largely fizzling out as they travel across New Jersey, I am worried about the abundant energy (heat) and moisture (humidity) in the atmosphere. That could lead to severe weather alarm bells — something worth watching as the week goes on.

As long as everything else plays out according to play, the Father's Day Weekend should feature a flip back to perfectly pleasant, delightfully dry weather. The only question will be whether we enjoy springlike 70s or summerlike 80s on the thermometer.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.