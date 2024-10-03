Another great family Italian restaurant discovery in NJ

I'm on the hunt for the best bone-in veal parm in New Jersey.

For a year now, I've been writing about some outstanding places across our state.

Chef Vola's in Atlantic City has consistently topped the list.

Of course, no list is complete without the great dining experience at Bistro 1051, with Mikey Shirts at the helm.

Then there's Anjelica's in Sea Bright.

Of course, there's Patricia's in Holmdel, where we'll be headed to this weekend.

Our listeners have their favorites as well.

(Bill Spadea/Townsquare Media) (Bill Spadea/Townsquare Media) loading...

This week, we discovered yet another great place.

Excellent service, atmosphere, bar selection and yes, delicious food. Cafe Emilia in Bridgewater. It's only about 45 minutes from our house and centrally located to meet our friends who live in Morris County.

(Bill Spadea/Townsquare Media) (Bill Spadea/Townsquare Media) loading...

Manager Andy and the entire staff, including Tony and Nicky, provided a perfect setting for a relaxing and fun evening with friends. We started with a small plate of parm Reggiano and salty olives.

(Bill Spadea/Townsquare Media) (Bill Spadea/Townsquare Media) loading...

Then the chef offered us a taste of a feta and blue cheese spread on homemade bread with a delicious pepper combination.

(Bill Spadea/Townsquare Media) (Bill Spadea/Townsquare Media) loading...

Of course, I ordered the bone-in veal parm. Let's just say, I remain as a top contender in the Clean Plate Club. Nothing to take home from my dinner and yes, I cleaned the bone.

(Bill Spadea/Townsquare Media) (Bill Spadea/Townsquare Media) loading...

They even offered our friend Madelyn a veal dish off the menu.

We will be back, hopefully sooner rather than later!

(Bill Spadea/Townsquare Media) (Bill Spadea/Townsquare Media) loading...

Big Joe's favorite Irish pubs in New Jersey Big Joe Henry picks his favorite Irish pubs for St. Patrick's Day — or any day of the year. Gallery Credit: Big Joe Jenry

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈