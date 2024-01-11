This Monmouth County, NJ spot has one of the best veal parms

For several years, Producer Kristen has been telling me that Jodi and I would love a restaurant called Anjelica's in Sea Bright. She. Was. Right.

We joined our friends Jon and Debbie this week for a 7:30 p.m. dinner at the iconic Ocean Avenue location that has been satisfying customers for the past 27 years. From the minute we were greeted by the host, Oscar, to the friendly and professional service from Carlos at the table, we knew we were in the right place.

Bill Spadea at Anjelica's Bill Spadea at Anjelica's loading...

We decided to share plates so we could try more dishes. Of course, Jon and Debbie are regulars so we left it to them to take charge of the ordering.

We started with the chopped salad

Food at Anjelica's (Bill Spadea) Food at Anjelica's (Bill Spadea) loading...

and roasted cauliflower with creme fraiche and ricotta.

Food at Anjelica's (Bill Spadea) Food at Anjelica's (Bill Spadea) loading...

The mains followed and were equally perfect. A Meyer lemon pasta,

Food at Anjelica's (Bill Spadea) Food at Anjelica's (Bill Spadea) loading...

family meatballs,

Food at Anjelica's (Bill Spadea) Food at Anjelica's (Bill Spadea) loading...

and of course the bone in veal parm.

Food at Anjelica's (Bill Spadea) Food at Anjelica's (Bill Spadea) loading...

Great staff, presentation, service, and taste. We will be back.

Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom