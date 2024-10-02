This is the best bone-in pork chop in New Jersey

Have you had Iberico pork? Nothing beats a great bone-in pork chop, especially when you have it cooked perfectly by one of New Jersey's best kitchens.

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

I had a great opportunity to enjoy a meal with our friends in Morris County this week.

A private dinner at one of the best restaurants in Morris County, maybe even New Jersey. Il Capriccio is located off Route 10 in Whippany, Morris County.

And it's worth the trip and the cost. It's expensive, but perfect for that special occasion.

Roberto does an outstanding job managing the crew and the venue and gives you the confidence that you will have one of the best possible restaurant experiences.

We were not disappointed. The chop came perfectly cooked and covered in a cherry pepper sauce that was hot enough to carry through every delicious bite of the pork and accompanying broccolini and fingerling potatoes.

Jodi had the Bolognese and finished every bite of the creamy beef, mascarpone, and English pea plate.

Add this to the list of must-visit special occasion restaurants in the Garden State.

Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs New Jersey chefs and restaurants have continued to make the shortlist for James Beard Award semifinals for over a decade. Here are those must-try eateries open as of 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈