Another Chipotle is coming to New Jersey

One of the fastest growing fast casual chain restaurants in the country will be expanding their footprint in New Jersey.

Chipotle Mexican Grill will be adding a new Wayne location, assuming the developer’s plans are approved by the township.

According to NorthJersey.com, a developer from Bergen County wants to demolish a closed bank branch on the Hamburg Pike and build the restaurant, which, if approved, would be the chain’s 88th in the state.

The new restaurant plans call for seating indoors for 44 patrons, an outdoor patio area, and a drive-thru lane. The Chipotle plans call for a 2,300 square foot facility, which is only a portion of the space the bank occupies.

Chipotle's menu features a variety of items, including burritos, bowls, tacos, and salads, which are all customizable with a range of ingredients such as grilled meats, beans, rice, cheese, salsa, guacamole, and more.

Chipotle promotes itself as using, “No artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives,” and that they have “no freezers, can openers, or short cuts.”

They also say they use local organic produce.

Assuming they come inside to order (as opposed to online or via the app), customers can watch their burrito, bowl, taco, or other specialty item being assembled before their eyes.

The first Chipotle was opened in Denver in 1993; it has since grown to over 3,000 locations worldwide.

