Another beloved NJ retailer set to close

It didn’t seem like it should bother me so much when Forever 21 announced its bankruptcy last week. After all, Forever 21 is a store that caters to teens, juniors, and young adults.

Why would I care? I think it’s because of the slow death of the retail industry in general and specifically regarding stores that I have a history with. And not only do I have a history with 21, so do my children. I recall bringing my daughters there when they were teens and they would want to wear outfits that were way too grown-up for them. But there was always enough of a selection that we could find something we could all agree on.

And to be honest, I had my share of adult dalliances with Forever 21, too. I will even admit to shopping at Forever 21 after I became a grandma, loving the trendy, cheap clothes that made me feel like a “glamaw”. I still have a few Forever 21 pieces in my closet that I refuse to let go of and love to throw on when I want something flirty or sexy.

According to an article from CNBC.com, the company has published a list of the New Jersey stores it intends to close as a result of its bankruptcy. The article also states that closures are not set in stone and are dependent upon a few factors (including lease negotiations) but these are the stores that are considered by the company to be under performing.

I know that retail in general is going through a huge upheaval but it seems like soon there will be no place left to pop into for a last-minute outfit. Shopping online is a great convenience but there’s nothing like the immediate gratification of seeing something at a store window and walking out a half hour load later owning it, and even sometimes wearing it that very night. I will miss those days.

Here are the Jersey stores locations that are expected to close:

Deptford Mall; 1750 Deptford Center Rd, Space #2111, Deptford, NJ Hamilton Mall; 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 Hanover Commons (F21 RED); 200-240 Route 10 West Space 6-9, East Hanover, NJ 07936 Cherry Hill Mall; 2000 Route 38 #1175, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Short Hills; 1200 Morris Turnpike, Space D123, Short Hills, NJ 07078 Brunswick Square; 755 State Route 18 #190C, East Brunswick, NJ 08816

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

​