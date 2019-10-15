Bed Bath & Beyond, Forever 21, Pier 1 all plan closings

As we inch ever closer to the 2019 holiday shopping season, another group of major retailers that operate stores in central New Jersey have announced that they'll be closing multiple locations, with hundreds of stores slated to close altogether.

In the order that they've been announced recently, here's the latest:

Pier 1

Furniture and decor retailer Pier 1 announced that it'll be closing at least 70 stores, and that company officials "expect that number to increase" pending the outcomes of negotiations with landlords and sales performance, according to Furniture Today.

There are two Pier 1 locations in Ocean County — in the Seacourt Pavilion on Bay Avenue in Toms River, and just off Route 72 in Manahawkin.

Forever 21

Teen and young adult clothing chain Forever 21 said it'll they're filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

A 6ABC reports says Forever 21 will close "a number" of the chain's 800 locations, but that, "a significant number of these stores will remain open and operate as usual." No locations tabbed for closure have been announced yet.

There's a Forever 21 in both the Ocean County Mall and Monmouth Mall.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Union-based Bed Bath & Beyond is raising its previously announced 40 store closures to 60 stores under the BB&B corporate umbrella closing by the end of the holiday shopping season.

According to USA Today, 40 Bed Bath & Beyond stores will close, and another 20 stores will close under the company's sister-brands that include Harmon Face Values, World Market, Christmas Tree Shops and more.

There are 3hree Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Ocean County; Brick, Toms River, and Manahawkin, and Brick is home to a Christmas Tree Shop and a Harmon Face Values.

None of the companies have announced specific locations that will close.