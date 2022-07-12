Angry over fireworks, police say Lebanon, NJ neighbor ran over woman

A 62-year-old man was reportedly angry over fireworks in his neighborhood when he drove his Jeep off a road and hit a 24-year-old woman, seriously hurting her, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kevin Stephenson, of Lebanon, has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, fourth-degree assault by auto, fourth-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and other motor vehicle violations.

On Saturday night after 9:30, police received a call about fireworks in the area of Old Mountain Road and Deer Path Road, which is near the Round Valley Reservoir.

The caller said that her husband was heading to the area to confront whoever was setting them off.

Witnesses said a white Jeep Wrangler with large tires and two people inside veered onto the property of 4 Deer Path Road, hitting a woman who was behind a fireworks display, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

She was flown to Morristown Medical Center with a head injury.

Stephenson was identified as a local resident who owned a similar Jeep and officers went to his home.

There, they found his Jeep, with front end damage, parked in the garage and Stephenson admitted to police that he had driven off the road into the field where fireworks had been set off.

The strike was recorded on cell phone video, according to a criminal complaint, which also said that Stephenson did not know the woman who was hit.

The intersection of Deer Path Road and Old Mountain Road is in Clinton Township.

Stephenson has been in Warren County Jail, pending his first court appearance.

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, with close to two dozen state approvals given since the first adult recreational sales in the state back in April. Here is where the open sites are located.

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.