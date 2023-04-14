An end to legal weed sales? – NJ Top News for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

⬛ Recreational weed sales could be halted in NJ

State regulators have denied the renewal of a license to sell recreational cannabis for the largest dispensary operator in NJ.

⬛ Dead dolphin washes ashore in Middletown as NJ marine mammal deaths continue to climb

There has been 26 dead dolphins found off the Jersey Shore coast since December after the latest deceased mammal was found in Middletown.

⬛ Wildfires continue to burn in NJ, fire risk still elevated

The Kenouse wildfire in West Milford consumed 140 acres as of Thursday morning and has not yet been contained, according to the Forest Fire Service.

⬛ This could cut taxes for many New Jersey residents

A NJ Congressman is sponsoring a bill to restore the State and Local Tax deduction – it could mean more money in your pocket

⬛ Girls in sports: Cracker Jack is looking in NJ for the next Cracker Jill

Cracker Jack is holding a Cracker Jill contest to honor girls and young women in sports.

