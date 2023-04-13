Girls in sports: Cracker Jack is looking in NJ for the next Cracker Jill

💪 Cracker Jack is holding an I Am Cracker Jill contest

You’ve heard of Cracker Jack snacks. The caramel coated popcorn and peanuts with a prize inside, usually sold at ballparks, and of course, in stores.

But what about Cracker Jill? She was added to the iconic snack brand's roster at the start of the 2022 baseball season.

Five special-edition bags were debuted celebrating women breaking down barriers and leaving their marks in the sports world.

Well, now Cracker Jack has launched the “I Am Cracker Jill Award” to support women and girls in sports.

Cracker Jack wants to help fund the sports ambitions of nine Cracker Jill young athletes, feature one award winner on special-edition bags, and donate an additional $200,000 to the Women’s Sports Foundation.

Cracker Jill’s mission was for more girls and women to feel seen and represented in sports.

Now, with this contest, Cracker Jack along with the Women’s Sports Foundation will choose nine winners to receive the “I Am Cracker Jill Award,” along with $5,000 for their sports endeavors.

One grand prize winner will become the brand’s next Cracker Jill character and be featured on special-edition snack bags.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cracker Jack for a second year and excited to empower more Cracker Jill athletes, whose stories will encourage other girls around the nation to keep playing,” said WSF CEO Danette Leighton.

The #IAmCrackerJill contest to identify and spotlight the inspiring stories of girls and young women is live through May 16.

Female athletes age 15 to 24 can apply by submitting their stories here.

For more information on the contest, follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.

Cracker Jill bags are available for purchase in select professional ballparks in the U.S. and in select stores.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

