Amazon will hire you TODAY at this NJ event

If you’re unemployed, there’s almost no excuse anymore, especially now that Amazon, after dipping its toes into the water here in New Jersey, has decided to open a second facility in central Jersey. And there’s a hiring event today through Saturday !

I know what you’re thinking: how could this be a career for me? But the fact is, thousands of people have satisfying careers working at Amazon and why shouldn’t you be one of them? They continue to have one of the best employee environments and benefits packages around. Even though the jobs they are hiring for during this event are largely permanent part time positions, there’s no reason why you could not make your way up the corporate ladder at Amazon the same way you could at any other company.

If you do manage to land a job a full-time job with Amazon, you’ll have the opportunity to participate in their Career Choice program, which helps train employees for in-demand jobs, both at Amazon and elsewhere. The company will repay 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, whether within Amazon or outside of it. Today’s the day you can be hired. The hiring event is at the Crowne Plaza in Plainsboro today through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Candidates who go to the event could be offered a job on the spot, a statement from the company said. Those that cannot make the event can also apply on the company’s employment website.

