Amazon will be opening new stores at malls in New Jersey

Amazon will add to its list of New Jersey properties with two Amazon 4-Star stores opening this year.

Amazon 4-Star stores, which requires Amazon Prime membership to get the lowest possible prices, sells a "highly curated selection of products from the top categories across Amazon.com, including devices, consumer electronics, toys, games, books, kitchen, home, and more," according to the Amazon website.

The new stores will open at the American Dream in the Meadowlands and Willowbrook Mall in Wayne but no exact date was offered on the company website.

Non-Prime members can open an account while they are the store.

Amazon currently has an Amazon Books store at Garden State Plaza in Paramus.

The company also owns Whole Foods markets.

Amazon, which began as an online bookstore, has 13 fulfillment centers in New Jersey alone, from which their packages are shipped.

