Amazon to open a third brick and mortar store in New Jersey

Amazon continues to augment its online dominance with forays into the brick and mortar segment of retail with the news that they will be opening their third “4 Star” store in Cherry Hill.

According to NJ.com, an exact opening date has not been announced, but it will be sometime in the first half of 2022.

What is an Amazon 4 star store? According to Amazon’s website: It’s a physical store that carries a highly curated selection of products from the top categories across amazon.com including devices, consumer electronics, toys, games, books, kitchen, home, and more. Every product in the store is rated 4 stars and above by our customers, a top seller, or new and trending on amazon.com.

One thing that is not available at the stores is Amazon’s dash cart that is in use at their Amazon Fresh grocery stores; that’s the shopping cart that automatically reads the price of each item and charges your Amazon card or another card, making stopping at the checkout counter obsolete. They also don’t sell food; for that, you’ll have to go to an Amazon Fresh store. While no official announcements have been made, it has been reported that at least four of those stores are slated for the Garden State.

The Amazon Fresh stores are going to be in Paramus, Woodland Park, Holmdel, and Eatontown.

The other two existing Amazon 4 star stores in New Jersey are at the Willowbrook Mall and the American Dream mega-mall. There are 33 Amazon 4 star stores nationwide with more on the way.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

