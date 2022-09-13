Amazing immersive gaming experience coming to American Dream

OK, this sounds totally awesome: A totally immersive and interactive gaming experience is coming to the American Dream mall in East Rutherford. It’s called BLAST 7D and here’s the way it’s described in a release:

Designed as “the world’s first fully interactive, fully immersive 7D ride,” BLAST 7D is a one-of-a-kind attraction that combines a hyper-realistic and immersive video game experience with the thrill and sensation of a roller coaster and the nonstop excitement of multi-player competitive play.

Offering five unique ride experiences, BLAST 7D takes the three dimensions of real life and adds four more: acceleration, motion, wind, and competitive play.

These enhancements push riders into a deeper, more exciting place than they have ever gone before. Players get the thrill of flying, diving, jumping, and falling— with up to 2G of force— all while blasting evil robot cowboys, zombies, and many other villains through different worlds, and competing for the highest score with up to twelve players.

“American Dream offers exhilarating, unique experiences to our guests that they won’t find anywhere else in the world,” said Bryan Gaus, SVP General Manager of American Dream. “BLAST 7D is a stellar example of that. It’s a thrilling new form of gameplay. We’re so impressed with the visionary creative work of BLAST 7D’s creators. They are truly at the cutting edge of multi-sensory interactive action and adventure.” “We couldn't be more excited about opening BLAST 7D at American Dream,” said Vito Zarrillo, creator of BLAST 7D. “This first-of-its-kind immersive concept is designed to thrill and excite those ages 4to 104. BLAST 7D is truly for everyone. As I like to say, we are in the business of fun!”

BLAST 7D is open for general admission and private events seven days a week. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit americandream.com or blast7d.com.

American Dream

