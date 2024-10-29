Amazing Halloween attraction for the whole family in New Jersey

There are just a few days left until Halloween but you can enjoy this amazing new attraction through this coming Saturday.

It's called the Spooky Speedway and it's a 1.2-mile fantastic light show with a Halloween theme in Sicklerville, New Jersey.

It features more than nine million addressable lights, synchronized to an evolving Halloween playlist that you can listen to on your car radio as you make your way.

It's set up in an abandoned TD Bank parking lot that has been transformed into a Route 66-themed light display with a spooky twist. It's set up by the same award-winning group that set up a Christmas display last year.

The Glow team won best Christmas display last year and has turned their talents and skills into this Halloween-themed event that you can see this week through November 2.

You can check out a preview of what you'll see here, or here.

It's great for the kids, too, because even though it has a Halloween theme they don't rely on a lot of real scary stuff.

The more than nine million light displays have the potential to be a yearly Halloween tradition.

Put it in your GPS and hurry down to 217 Berlin-Cross Key Road Sicklerville, NJ before this Sunday (Nov. 3).

For a view of what it looks like to drive through check out this report from NBC 10 in Philly.

