Allentown, NJ jumps into spring with its first ever Daffodil Days Festival

ALLENTOWN — You know it's springtime when the daffodils start to bloom.

The historic village of Allentown is holding its first-annual Daffodil Days Festival from March 26 through April 3. Nestled among the 3,000 daffodils will be family-friendly events and activities.

The festival kicks off with a parade at noon on Saturday, March 26. Master gardeners will then be on hand to answer any questions. Plus there will be more than 30 activities, many free, and boutique shop specials.

Meet Revolutionary War heroine Molly Pitcher while enjoying the blooms. Take a "spin" in an indoor forest or a self-guided tour of the local scenic countryside.

From daffodil-themed craft projects, art contests and walks through Heritage Park to enjoy a story of spring, there's something for everyone to enjoy as part of the calendar of events planned.

Local merchants, crafters, and restauranteurs will be on hand, too.

Adopt a Daffodil for borough parks or pre-order bulbs for delivery to your own home. Create a picture or take a photo that says "SPRING IN BLOOM" to all who see hit. Visit www.allentownnj.org for contest and exhibition details. The entry deadline is April 22.

Send photos of "All Things Daffodil" so they can be posted on the website to create the history of Allentown's First Annual Daffodil Days.

Learn how to make homemade chocolates with a Daffodil Days twist from Allentown's local chocolatier - Heather Bruno at One Sweet Ride on S. Main Street.

Daffodil Days comes to Allentown courtesy of The Allentown Village Initiative (TAVI), a volunteer-driven 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose focus is on local history education and historic preservation, natural resource protection, economic development, and the arts and culture.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.