Alleged NJ Trump supporter gets yelled at for idiotic reasons

If I wasn't there to witness this, I don't know if I would've believed it. Misguided political hostility out in public toward someone who didn't even deserve this in the first place.

I'm calling this an alleged Trump supporter because I don't know for sure if she actually is one. Not that it would make a difference for how this guy acted toward her.

It honestly wouldn't matter what her political beliefs were, you shouldn't belittle anyone in public over their political beliefs. In fact, it's one of the reasons I absolutely hate today's political climate.

The Setup

So here's what happened. I arrived at my local Lowe's with my son to pick up a part I needed for our basement. It wasn't too cold outside on this particular day, so people were more comfortable being outside.

There was this car pulled up front by the home and garden area. I have no idea why, but I would naturally assume it was to pick something up from that area. Nothing wrong with that.

But as my son and I were walking up, there was a heated argument going on between the owner of the car and what I assumed was another customer.

We were a couple of rows away but could hear this argument going on loud and clear. The man was yelling at this woman for having a Trump flag on her car.

Question marks _ red flag Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Where the flag was

The woman was the owner of the car that the flag was on, and the man was who I assumed was another customer. And he was laying into her like there was no tomorrow for flying such a flag.

And she was pushing back trying to tell him he was making a mistake. Again, it's part of the reason why I hate today's political climate.

The flag itself was a small one. A little red one that was sticking out of the side of the window.

mistake _ oops _ wrong Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

A mistake in identity

As we got closer, it became easier to see what the flag was, and why this woman was trying to tell this guy he was completely wrong. And yes, he did eventually realize it.

It turned out that the Trump flag he was yelling at her for wasn't a Trump flag at all. Rather, it was a red New York Giants football flag. Had the guy not jumped to conclusions purely based on the color of the flag, he could've saved himself the embarrassment of looking like such a jerk.

Yes, a red New York Giants Flag. Nothing political at all.

Football flag _ go team _ car Canva (Townsquare Illustraiton) loading...

Moving On

We were at our closest pass by these people when the guy realized his mistake. That's when he started apologizing to this poor woman, who was probably shaken up at this point.

I just couldn't believe it. Not only did he not know how she leaned politically, he made an assumption based on a red flag. I could only imagine if she had a random red hat on what he might've said.

Look, I don't give a damn what your political lean is. You just don't do that to anyone. Period. To this poor woman, I'm sorry that happened to you.

This man is a prime example of what's wrong with our society, and why we need to knock it the hell out and start respecting one another again... especially when it comes to politics.

Angry _ yelling _ red flag Canva (Townsquare Illustraiton) loading...

How N.J. voted in the 2024 presidential election Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris won New Jersey's 14 Electoral College votes but her performance against Republican former President Donald Trump trailed President Biden's victory in 2020. Below is a county-by-county breakdown. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey’s wild write-in votes for president Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.