Aliens? Hardly. It’s been us all along, New Jersey!

OK, so obviously UFOs exist. Anytime there's something flying that isn't identified, it qualifies. But for years we've been speculating about alien life watching our every move, abducting people on occasion and once in awhile crashing and being detained by the military at Area 51.

For the record, I've never bought into the alien hype. In 2020 and 2021, the Pentagon officially released videos of aerial phenomena that were captured by military pilots, which showed objects displaying unusual flight characteristics that were difficult to explain. These videos, known as the "tic-tac" videos, sparked renewed public interest and led to investigations by the U.S. government into the phenomenon.

In 2023, the U.S. Congress held hearings about UFOs, which were framed as part of a broader effort to understand unexplained aerial phenomena (UAP). While the government has not confirmed any extraterrestrial origin for these objects, the term UAP is now used to describe them, emphasizing that these phenomena remain unexplained.

Now that we have had hundreds of drone sighting across New Jersey for the past few weeks, speculation is running high.

For me, I believe firmly that this is a military exercise and this backs up my belief that there are no aliens, it's been us all along.

For his part, after we asked our audience to flood his office with calls, Gov. Murphy issued a statement last week and then held a news conference this week.

Both were all about nothing. He reiterated that there is no known danger to the public, but that was about it.

For many of us, the concern is that if this is a military exercise, OK, just tell us that's what it is. If it's not, how is it possible that your private drone won't fly near airports or bases but these drones are all over restricted air space?

Is it really possible that our military doesn't know where they are coming from? Some are speculating that the so-called drones are actually "flying cars" and it's a test for the future of traffic. We'll see.

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈