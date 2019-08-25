Harmful Algal Bloom warning lifted at Manasquan Reservoir

You can fish and take part in other water sports at Manasquan Reservoir again, after a harmful algal bloom (HAB) warning was rolled back this weekend.

Just over two weeks after the HAB advisory was issued, it was lifted and confirmed by the Monmouth County Parks System on Facebook.

The reservoir is part of the system that provides tap water to several Monmouth County communities, but the advisory did not warn against drinking or using the treated water.

There are a variety of different safeguards in place to ensure the safety of source waters, which are constantly being monitored, Ken Klipstein, Director of Watershed Protection Programs for the NJ Water Supply, previously said.

As of Aug. 25, advisories remained in place at roughly a dozen other bodies of water throughout the state, including sections of Lake Hopatcong, Greenwood Lake in Passaic County, and Spruce Run Reservoir in Hunterdon County.

The Harmful Algae Bloom at Spruce Run Recreation Area has been ongoing since June 1, with a ban on swimming all summer. The site remains open for other activities such as hiking, and camping.

After three weeks of dealing with its own HAB advisory in Morris County, the Budd Lake swimming beach closed early for the summer, as an advisory remains in place against any direct contact with water at the site.

Harmful algae blooms can discolor the water or produce floating mats or "scums" on surface, according to the state DEP.

Exposure to blooms may cause allergy-like reactions, flu-like symptoms, gastroenteritis, respiratory irritation, and eye irritation.

The DEP previously has said this summer's high activity of algal blooms around the state could be a result of recent heavy rainfall carrying nutrient-rich stormwater into the water, followed by spans of warm weather.

Previous reporting by Erin Vogt was used in this report

