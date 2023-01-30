◾️ NJ man was first arrested in connection with child sex abuse materials on Discord

◾️ Joseph Suarez was found with a massive stash of child porn files in his home

◾️ Prosecutors have filed further charges stemming from crimes against a young child

Additional charges have been filed against a 31-year-old Hudson County man — previously found with a massive amount of child sexual abuse material — in connection with sex crimes against a 4-year-old girl.

Joseph Suarez, of West New York, has now been charged with aggravated sexual assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated sexual assault, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced on Monday.

Hudson County jail (Google Maps) Hudson County jail (Google Maps) loading...

He has been held at Hudson County jail since his initial arrest on Jan. 18.

About a week earlier, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information that child sex abuse material was being created and shared through the social media platform, Discord.

West New York (Google Maps) West New York (Google Maps) loading...

Authorities connected Suarez to the materials and found that he had communicated with a 13-year-old boy out of state — instructing the teen to provide images and/or videos of himself committing sex acts on a 4-year-old girl, the prosecutor said.

A search of Suarez’s residence turned up more than 1,000 files of child sex abuse material.

Suarez was previously charged with endangering the welfare of a child/facilitating child sex abuse material, endangering the welfare of a child/distribution of child sex abuse material and endangering the welfare of a child/possession of child sex abuse material.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ arrests 31 accused child predators in "Operation 24/7" A roundup of 31 men have been accused of sexually exploiting children online, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced on July 14 while detailing "Operation 24/7."

The suspects “possessed and or distributed videos and images of child sexual abuse, including in many cases videos of young children being raped by adults,” Grewal said.

Chat apps and gaming platforms remain favorite hunting grounds for child predators and even as the pandemic winds down, many children have continued to spend more time online.

State Police received 39% more tips in just the first 6 months of 2021 than they received in the entire year in 2019. The following are suspects charged in "Operation 24/7."

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.