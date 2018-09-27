Accused child rapist spotted with stolen car — is believed armed

Accused child rapist David Hamilton has apparently left the immediate area, according to police.

Solebury, Pennsylvania Police said Hamilton, charged with a dozen counts of sexual assault against two girls was spotted in New Castle, Delaware on Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.

He was driving a white 2016 Toyota Avalon with Pennsylvania license plates PD3759P, according to police.

The car was stolen from a 78-year-old woman in New Hope after her caretaker, Meredith Custodio, allowed him to stay in the home, police said. They said said he fled the home on Tuesday.

Police said Hamilton served for 20 years in the U.S. Army including two tours of duty in Iraq. Hamilton is considered to be armed by police and "very dangerous." He also skilled at surviving in the woods.

Earlier, police said Hamilton was believed to be camping along the Delaware River Canal in the New Hope/Lambertville area in a white tent with a red top. Officers will patrol along the river in areas where people may be involved in activity this weekend.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force is involved in the search for Hamilton and said locating him is their "top priority."

Solebury police posted a $1,000 reward for information leading directly to Hamilton's arrest. Anyone seeing Hamilton should call the US Marshals tipline at 866-865-TIPS (8477).

