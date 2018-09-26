Accused child rapist may be camping in NJ, have stolen car

Update, 4 p.m.: Police have released new details in the search for David Hamilton.

Solebury, Pennsylvania police said the U.S. Marshals Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force is now involved in the search for Hamilton, who has eluded police for a week since he was first charged with a dozen counts of sexual assault against. Solebury police have described those charges as involving a single child, though some other police agencies have previously said it they involved two children.

Hamilton stole a white 2016 Toyota Avalon with Pennsylvania license plate PD3759P on from a residence on Bobwhite road in New Hope on Tuesday night, according to police. Police said the 47-year-old may be camping in a white tent with a red top along the Delaware River Canal in the New Hope/Lambertville area.

Solebury police posted a $1,000 reward for information leading directly to Hamilton's arrest. Anyone seeing Hamilton should contact 911 or call the US Marshals tipline at 866-865-TIPS (8477). A similar $1,000 reward was issued by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office Crimestoppers.

(Solebury Police Dept.)

After being charged by Lower Southampton, Pennsylvania police Hamilton eluded police until being spotted riding a bicycle around Morrisville and then across the Calhoun Street Bridge into Trenton early Friday morning. Police later recovered his car in Morrisville.

Friday afternoon, police said Hamilton got into a fight with a New Hope police officer in the woods of Solebury and ran off after unsuccessfully trying to take the officer's gun. Police also recovered his personal items after the altercation.

Hamilton has not been seen in the Solebury area since and after an intensive search on Monday of abandoned structures police said he may have left the area.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office said it investigated one possible sighting that didn't pan out. But it urged people in the county — particularly the western portion — to remain vigilant.

Hamilton is described as standing 5 feet and 11 inches, and weighing 180 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

