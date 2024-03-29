A very special animal rescue in South Jersey

There are millions of unwanted animals all over the country and many in our state. Many of them are euthanized due to being unwanted or have special needs. Luckily, some of them end up at the Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary in Mays Landing.

This is truly a very special place that has drawn the attention, visitors, volunteers and donations from around the world.

It's run by Laurie Zaleski, who has dedicated her life to saving these unwanted animals and sharing the joy with people who come to visit. There are more than 600 animals, many roaming free and enjoying the company and love of so many volunteers and visitors.

Many of the animals enjoy celebrity status with people getting to know them online before they even come to visit. There is a mix of domestic animals and farm animals that visitors can interact with.

They have a spring festival coming up on May 5. It is their largest fundraising event of the year with many vendors and a ton of activities, all for a great cause. It is known as one of the largest events in all of Southern New Jersey.

Activities include wagon rides, face painting, music, craft vendors, food vendors, and more. All donations go to feed and vet care of the 600+ animals in need at the Funny Farm!

There's also a day camp for kids this summer for children ages 6-13 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Funny Farm Critter Camp is a program geared towards fun and education through hands-on animal encounters.

Children will learn about animal care, science, engineering, technology, service, and teamwork from an incredible certified teacher who loves animals.

Children will be able to interact with horses, alpacas, chickens, cats, dogs, pigs, and goats all while cultivating their curiosity and creativity.

Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary is a very special place run by some very special caring people. If you'd like to volunteer, you can check here. And if you'd just like to visit check here.

