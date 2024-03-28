World-famous Iron Chef coming to New Jersey

It's been true for a while now that you don't have to go into "the city" to experience an amazing food scene.

With places like Jersey City and other locales drawing crowds to their vibrant food scenes, Montclair is the perfect spot for a world-renowned chef to open his latest venture.

Montclair Hospitality Group (MHG) and Iron Chef Morimoto are teaming up to open the first MM by Morimoto restaurant in Montclair, NJ at 193 Glenridge Avenue.

This space was previously occupied by Maddox and Musuko and MM will be opening sometime later this year.

They've just signed a lease on this 12,779 square-foot space which will seat over 200 patrons and will feature a variety of dishes from Chef Morimoto's innovative menu.

Montclair Hospitality Group founder and Chief Business Officer Luck Sarabhayavanija opened Ani Ramen in his hometown on Bloomfield Avenue ten years ago and is super excited to bring Chef Morimoto's unique brand of culinary offerings to Montclair.

The menu will include newly developed appetizers and entrees along with sushi and sashimi selections. Also, steak lovers can look forward to Chef’s new grill and protein program that will be announced soon.

MM by Morimoto will also offer a full bar featuring hand-crafted cocktails and an extensive wine list. You can find out more about what Chef Morimoto is doing here.

And look for his exciting new restaurant opening sometime later this year in beautiful Montclair. We'll keep you posted!

