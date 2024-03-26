20 of the best small towns in New Jersey

This month three New Jersey towns made the "best small town in the northeast east list." The list was compiled by a panel of experts, who compiled the top 20 best small towns in the northeast for USA Today.

That includes all of New England plus New York State, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The three towns that made the list are great small towns.

Cape May, Lambertville, and Morristown. We have so many great small towns in New Jersey. It’s a shame to limit the accolades to just three of them.

So we asked our listeners to nominate a great small town in New Jersey. Here’s what they came up with, in no particular order.

