If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn.

Here's a tip, DON'T PASS IT BY!

Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years.

I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.

They not only make incredible pies but offer a nice selection for breakfast and lunch.

They offer great omelets and quiches and amazing burgers and meatball sandwiches.

It is a really cute kitschy place that is tucked out of the way, so it doesn't get overcrowded, but locals know this place is special and have been regulars here for generations.

Some people discover it after taking their kids to a large soccer facility nearby and can't believe their good fortune.

You can't miss the big Red Barn on the southbound side of Route 206 about a mile or two before the White Horse Pike.

When you step inside, it's not like a barn at all.

Its eclectic tables, chairs and decor are unique in the area.

There are a couple of seating areas inside and warmer in the fall and winter season.

Homemade pies are everywhere you turn.

This cash register got plenty of use in the early days of the Red Barn.

Evelyn Penza is a local legend along with her family which has been in Hammonton for generations.

More freshly baked pies and locally made products from local artisans.

Some of the pies look too good to tear into, but how could you not?!

The walls are filled with local and family memorabilia.

Fresh apples and cranberries from the famous Hammonton farmland.

