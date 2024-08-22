A surprising amount of New Jerseyans loathe their jobs

If you’re incredibly lucky, the job you have now is what you dreamed of being when you were a little kid. Most of us can’t say that. Most of us settle for something more practical. I know I did.

OK, OK, I know, radio host doesn’t seem very practical. Yet it’s downright stable compared to my dream job as a girl. I wanted to be an actress (I’ll wait for you to stop laughing).

I’m counting my blessings though, because I really love what I’m doing now and it turns out many can’t say the same.

A recent survey shows a whopping 38% of people loathe their jobs. It was done by CardRates.com and 3,000 people were asked a very simple, direct question:

Do you loathe your job?

Yikes. More than one in three New Jerseyans said yes.

Here in New Jersey, 38% translates to 1,647,638 workers hating. every. workday.

Big ol' OOF!

It could be worse. We could be Nevada or Mississippi where 56% of people say they loathe their jobs. Then again we could be better, like Iowa, where only 11% hate their work.

Why did people say they weren’t working in their dream job? Reasons listed:

🔴 Financial limitations: 35%

🔴 Lack of opportunities: 34%

🔴 Family commitments: 22%

🔴 Academic challenges: 7%

🔴 Market demand: 2%

Only 14% of people report working in the job they dreamed of as children.

What were the Top 10 dream jobs from childhood?

According to the respondents:

🔟 Fighter Pilot

9️⃣ Astronaut

8️⃣ Entrepreneur

7️⃣ Chef

6️⃣ Actor/Actress

5️⃣ Veterinarian

4️⃣ Athlete

3️⃣ Musician

2️⃣ Teacher

1️⃣ Doctor

