A surprising amount of New Jerseyans loathe their jobs
If you’re incredibly lucky, the job you have now is what you dreamed of being when you were a little kid. Most of us can’t say that. Most of us settle for something more practical. I know I did.
OK, OK, I know, radio host doesn’t seem very practical. Yet it’s downright stable compared to my dream job as a girl. I wanted to be an actress (I’ll wait for you to stop laughing).
I’m counting my blessings though, because I really love what I’m doing now and it turns out many can’t say the same.
A recent survey shows a whopping 38% of people loathe their jobs. It was done by CardRates.com and 3,000 people were asked a very simple, direct question:
Do you loathe your job?
Yikes. More than one in three New Jerseyans said yes.
Here in New Jersey, 38% translates to 1,647,638 workers hating. every. workday.
Big ol' OOF!
It could be worse. We could be Nevada or Mississippi where 56% of people say they loathe their jobs. Then again we could be better, like Iowa, where only 11% hate their work.
Why did people say they weren’t working in their dream job? Reasons listed:
🔴 Financial limitations: 35%
🔴 Lack of opportunities: 34%
🔴 Family commitments: 22%
🔴 Academic challenges: 7%
🔴 Market demand: 2%
Only 14% of people report working in the job they dreamed of as children.
What were the Top 10 dream jobs from childhood?
According to the respondents:
🔟 Fighter Pilot
9️⃣ Astronaut
8️⃣ Entrepreneur
7️⃣ Chef
6️⃣ Actor/Actress
5️⃣ Veterinarian
4️⃣ Athlete
3️⃣ Musician
2️⃣ Teacher
1️⃣ Doctor
