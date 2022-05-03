A poem for a changing NJ: ‘Twas the night before bag ban (Opinion)

‘Twas the night before bag ban

And all through the state

Many still were not ready

Some not feeling so great

The single-use plastic

Would soon be no more

Nor swept in the ocean waves

Down at the shore

No microplastics nestled

In gills of the fish

No more plastic handles

A sea turtle’s wish

But landlubbers needed

To get their things home

So switch to reusables?

That’s using your dome!

Jeff Deminski photo

But is that really the answer?

Some say not so fast

Single-use plastic

Replaced paper bags past

Will this be like that?

Will we shudder to find?

These reusable totes

Will one day be maligned?

Studies have shown

Carbon footprints are bigger

From making reusables

And my, won’t that trigger

The virtuous ones

Whose mission remains

To save planet earth

From those lesser birdbrains

But the pandemic taught us

One thing of note

Single-use was much cleaner

Than reusable totes

reusable shopping bags plastic bag ban

On germs! On bugs!

On pathogens, virus!

On spores! On mold!

On filthy hepatitis!

Your reusable bag’s

A Petri dish with handles

But go on, celebrate

Ignite all the candles!

You think you saved the world

But you only killed Jersey

Feel holier than thou

As your bag gives you scurvy

So here’s a small prayer

As we succumb to the new

Goodbye plastic bags

May the Fourth be with you

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

