A new Texas Roadhouse is coming to NJ — here’s where
Does the idea of a sizzling, melt-in-your-mouth steak sound like it would hit the spot? Or grilled barbecue chicken, country-fried steak or a killer thick burger? Well, partner, it’s your lucky day if you live in Ocean County.
A new Texas Roadhouse restaurant is opening there and it’s a first in Ocean County. The steakhouse chain is coming soon to Toms River at the Ocean County Mall at 1201 Hooper Avenue. No precise opening date is announced yet but the township just approved a liquor license transfer.
A little controversy…this address is where Bahama Breeze is now. But up the road at 1250 Hooper is B2 Bistro where there’s apparently been a rumor the steakhouse was moving into their location. They were quick to point out on social media they’re not going anywhere.
The special thing about Texas Roadhouse is their commitment to making everything from scratch, right down to their croutons, dressings and bacon bits. They’ve been at it since 1993 with the first ever in Clarksville, Indiana. Their website lists 5 current New Jersey locations, in Holmdel, Old Bridge, Hamilton, Howell and North Plainfield.
And yes they have a dessert menu with Granny’s apple pie topped with vanilla ice cream, strawberry cheesecake and brownie à la mode. And yes they have an extensive kids menu too.
The success story of Texas Roadhouse is all owed to its founder Wayne Kent Taylor. He fought tooth and nail in his 30s to open the chain with investors and it took quite a while, but he was tenacious. The chain has grown to over 600 locations not only throughout the United States but throughout the world in countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Taiwan, Mexico, China, and South Korea to name a few.
Taylor’s legacy lives on after his life ended tragically in 2021. Suffering unbearable tinnitus after a Covid-19 infection he sought experimental treatment which helped. But then at the urging of doctors he received a Covid vaccine and the tinnitus came roaring right back. It was so maddening he committed suicide at age 65.
