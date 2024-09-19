It’s always making news when new Wawa locations open.

One took over The Chatterbox restaurant in Frankford, Sussex County and it was all the talk. New Wawas opened last month in Penns Grove, Logan Township, and West Windsor just to name a few.

Their northern migration has been noted. The convenience chain operates in eight states and Washington, D.C., and has over 1,000 locations with no end in sight.

But what about when one closes?

They do sometimes. And I can’t imagine how sad regular customers must feel about this one.

The Wawa on westbound Route 70 in Cherry Hill has been there for 51 years. You have to remember Wawa has been around for 60 years, so this store is among its originals. This was here long before people in North Jersey or even Central Jersey ever heard of the brand.

On Oct. 8 it will be no more.

According to courierpostonline.com, Wawa released a statement saying in part, "While this was a very difficult decision to make, we have determined that this store cannot deliver the experience customers deserve or continue to meet performance expectations. Over the years, our product offerings and services have changed and whenever possible we expand, relocate or modernize our older stores to meet our current offer and standards rather than close them. We have considered options but have determined it is just not feasible for us to do so here."

For a time, they considered opening a Super Wawa across the street on the other side of Route 70 but those plans fizzled. Employees at the soon-to-be shuttered location will be offered jobs at other Wawas.

I know this is about a Wawa, so forgive me for bringing up their competitor QuickChek, but I relate through this. I pass the QuickChek on 31 in Ringoes every single day to work. I have for years. It’s a frequent stop. I’ve gotten to know some of the cashiers and several of the gas attendants. It’s become part of the fabric of my day.

The night Ida hit I couldn’t get home trapped by floodwaters that I had almost been swept away in, and it was here that I took refuge for half the night.

I would be so sad to see this place close. I’m sure many in Cherry Hill are feeling this about their Wawa.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

