A frozen Delaware River is picturesque but spells trouble for NJ

On these frigid cold January days, you can occasionally see huge chunks of white ice clogging the Delaware River from shoreline to shoreline. It makes for an awesome sight, but it also spells trouble for Trenton Water Works.

They invested a huge amount of money in a new intake system last year that they hoped would prevent any clogging issues when the river freezes. The results are disappointing thus far.

A 2-year-old, $9 million upgrade to Trenton Water Works was offline as of last week due to frazil ice lodged in the collection pumps.

Frazil ice is a type of slush ice made up of small ice crystals that form in turbulent, supercooled water. It can be found in rivers, lakes, reservoirs, and oceans. It makes for a pretty picture but is wreaking havoc on the new intake system that pulls water in from the Delaware.

According to Mayor Reed Gusciora, “This was a design we consulted with [the Department of Environmental Protection] and our engineers to come up with how to better intake water.”

The design failed to handle this year's ice flow currently choking up the Delaware in Trenton. The last two ice jams occurred in January 2018 when the river froze over in parts, with large ice chunks and piles along the banks.

The river's upper reaches froze so much that ice jammed up at the falls in Trenton. Then in February of 2014, a storm in February brought 14 inches of snow and caused an ice jam at the Calhoun Street Bridge.

The most famous freezing over of the Delaware is portrayed in paintings of George Washington's famous crossing of the river in 1776. Temperatures are not expected to get above freezing until sometime this coming weekend.

If you want to see one of nature's picturesque moments head down to the Delaware River any time this week. The low tide seems to be the most clogged and photo-friendly.

This is looking north along the banks at Marine Terminal Park in Trenton on Jan. 21 of this year.

Trenton Marine Terminal Park looking south on January 21st.

January 21st Marine Terminal Park with a view straight across to Pennsylvania.

This example of frazil ice was taken on Jan. 15 behind Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton.

Jan. 15 also behind the ballpark.

If you've seen the scenic overlook on Route 295 this is the view you'll see from the stairs leading to the footbridge.

This was also taken from the footbridge at the scenic overlook on Jan. 11 when the ice flow started causing problems for the Trenton Water Works.

