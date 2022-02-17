Food shopping just got a lot better in East Windsor.

Singas Famous Pizza has opened its newest location at East Windsor's Town Center Plaza. That's on Route 130 where the ShopRite and picture show movie theatres are.

This makes New Jersey restaurant No. 7 for Singas, which also has locations in Edison, Elmwood Park, Jersey City, Lake Hiawatha, North Brunswick, and Parlin.

Originally started in 1967 in Elmhurst, New York, Singas now has 20 locations throughout New Jersey, New York and North Carolina.

So what makes Singas so good?

"The Uniqueness," according to their website:

"Our unique sauce recipe and dough recipe have been consistent over time and stay true to our original flavors and crispy crust our customers love."

Another principal Singas gets, which is a big plus in today's day and age, is "hospitality" which they also address on their website:

"Customers are to be treated as though they are your invited guests. Singas’ customers, whether in person or over the telephone, are to be addressed quickly, attentively, respectfully, courteously and spoken to in a clear and intelligible manner. Standard greetings and telephone scripts will be provided in this manual and are to be adhered to for consistency in the manner of dealing with customers and to insure that each customer is made to feel welcomed and that his or her business is appreciated."

I guess you could say Singas "gets it."

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

