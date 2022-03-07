A dish you have to experience: Cacio e Pepe returns to Oceanport, NJ

There are many great dishes to choose from in New Jersey. Yet, nothing will compare to the Italian heaven served at the Blu Grotto restaurant in Oceanport.

It's called Cacio e Pepe and it's actually prepared in a cheese wheel.

As Blu Grotto Assistant General Manager Casey Kehres tells New Jersey 101.5:

"We offer Cacio e Pepe as a special every day of the week we are open, Wednesday-Sunday. We don't offer it on Holidays."

"Our Cacio e Pepe is one of Chef James's Specialties. Cacio e Pepe translates to Cheese & Pepper. The dish hails from Rome, Italy. We make ours with House Made Pasta in the kitchen then we finish it tableside in a Pecorino Romano Cheese Wheel."

You cannot watch Cacio e Pepe being prepared and not want some. Hell, I'd even pay to scrape the cheese wheel at the end of the night!

The Blu Grotto has been open for six years this coming July. They are owned by the Horseman's Association of New Jersey. Kehres talks about some of their other great dishes:

"We offer Modern & Classic Adaptations of Regional Italian Favorites. Scratch-made pastas & dishes, as well as Prime Steaks. Chef James Corona only uses the best possible ingredients available."

"We also have an Open-Air Beer Garden with rotating beer taps, scratch-made Neapolitan style pizza, cooked in our custom pizza oven imported from Italy."

Chef James Corona and General Manager Elvin Kehres have been with The Blu Grotto since opening. Elvin's son, Casey Kehres just joined as Assistant General Manager last summer after a Stint at David Burkes Drifthouse in Sea Bright.

You can check out the Blu Grotto at 200 Port Au Peck Ave, Oceanport, NJ 07757 and follow along with them on Instagram.

