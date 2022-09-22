Based on their trademark cheeses and sauce swirls, (although I would call it gravy but that's a different post for another day), Maruca's Tomato Pies claims to be "The Best Pizza on the Jersey Shore." With locations in both Seaside Heights and Asbury Park, it's not hard to see why.

Once a month this summer, while broadcasting live on New Jersey 101.5 from the New Jersey Natural Gas studios which were right across Maruca's Asbury Park location which the late Sammy Boyd rated for "one bite." Maruca's was also one of the pizzerias on the Jersey Pizza Crawl which raised money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The pie was so good I had to speak with the owner Dominick Maruca about it.

"My family's been on the boardwalk since 1950, I've been here at least 50 years myself. I enjoy what I do, I love what I do. The great customers are friends I met are friends through the business and we love what we do"

What makes Maruca's Pizza so great?

"Total product concept," says Maruca "You put the cheese, then the sauce and then nice crispy crust, you put it all together and it works."

It works so well that Dominick Maruca of Maruca's on the Boardwalk in Seaside won this year's Pizza Bowl 2 trophy and was inducted into Jersey Pizza Joints inaugural Hall Of Fame.

Pizza crawl organizer Guy Madsen describes Maruca's as "Class, having been in business for over 70 years, this family personifies Jersey Pizza."

Once you taste it, you'll probably agree.

