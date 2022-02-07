New Jersey’s best pizza crowned at Pizza Bowl 2

A great way to start an argument in New Jersey is to claim your favorite pizzeria makes the Garden State’s best pizza.

I don’t expect that this will put an end to the debates, but a Facebook group called “Jersey Pizza Joints” held their second Pizza Bowl and determined that the best pizza is: Maruca’s in Seaside Heights and Asbury Park.

The finals were held at Redd’s Biergarten in Carlstadt Saturday night, capping off months of voting among the members of the JPJ Facebook group; the group has over 54,000 members. According to NorthJersey.com, the sixteen finalists came from four regions:

North

Calabria, Livingston

Angeloni's, Caldwell

PizzAmore, Carlstadt

Star Tavern (late scratch) replaced by Patsy's, Paterson

Central

Jersey Pizza Boys, Avenel

Nicola's, Somerset

Prima Pizza, Somerville

Maria’s, Milltown

South

Riccardo's, Browns Mills

Lillo’s, Trenton

Kate and Al’s, Columbus

De Lorenzo's, Robbinsville

Shore

Zoni's, Red Bank

Maruca's, Seaside Heights

Capricci, Howell

The Galley, Asbury Park

Last year’s winner, Pizza Terminal in Verona, didn’t make the finals this year.

The JPJ Facebook group was started by Guy Madsen of Clifton with 25 of his friends. With over 2,000 pizza shops, Madsen told NorthJersey.com that New Jersey is to pizza as Northern California is to wine, “I always say North Jersey is like the Napa Valley for pizza,” Madsen said. “Central Jersey and the Shore are like Sonoma.”

According to the JPJ Facebook page “If your pizza isn’t from Jersey, it probably SUCKS!”

This year, the Pizza Bowl not only crowned Maruca’s as the best pizza, it also bestowed the honor of best meatball to PizzAmore Italian Kitchen of Carlstadt.

