A deadly TikTok challenge New Jersey parents must know about immediately

It’s now killed a young teenage boy in Ohio. It’s dangerous as hell and you must make absolutely sure that your child is not next.

Among the absolutely dumb and irresponsible TikTok challenges that have made the rounds over the last several years, this one is really pathetic.

It’s called the Benadryl challenge.

Young people are being encouraged to purposely overdose on Benadryl and attempt to hallucinate. A 13-year-old boy in Ohio took this challenge, ingesting 12 Benadryl tablets while his friends watched him hoping for some comedic hallucinations. Instead, they watched in horror when he went into a seizure. He became unresponsive and spent a week in the hospital on a ventilator before dying.

And it’s not the first time a kid has died from this challenge.

TikTok claims it tries to monitor this kind of content. In a statement, the social media platform said,

Our deepest sympathies go out to the family. At TikTok, we strictly prohibit and remove content that promotes dangerous behavior with the safety of our community as a priority. We have never seen this type of content trend on our platform and have blocked searches for years to help discourage copycat behavior. Our team of 40,000 safety professionals works to remove violations of our Community Guidelines and we encourage our community to report any content or accounts they're concerned about.

The fact that as far back as 2020 the FDA was warning about this Benadryl challenge and the fact that these poor parents are now burying their child in 2023 shows TikTok’s efforts are clearly not working. Talk to your kids. Put parental controls on their devices. Do whatever you need to do. But this bull$*** has to stop.

And it’s far from the first time dangerous challenges have been put on social media in front of young eyes. Here’s just a partial list.

Dumb and Dangerous Internet Challenges

