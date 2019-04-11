A Belmar beach will stay closed to deal with raw sewage overflow

BELMAR — After repeated sewage overflows amid heavy rains, Belmar has started trying to fix the issue at one of its beaches along the Shark River.

The state Department of Environmental Protection issued a violation to the borough back in January regarding the area around the L Street beach.

Borough Administrator Ed Kirschenbaum said Thursday that some sewer lines in question already had been cleaned and inspected, but that the bathing beach would stay closed out of precaution.

He said there's currently no issue of a public health risk as it's the off-season and the beach had not been re-opened to swimming.

In a statement, the NJDEP said it "supports and recommends closure of the L St. Beach to recreational bathing until effectiveness monitoring demonstrates remedial actions taken have eliminated sanitary sewage discharges to the Shark River during large rain events."

