90-year-old NJ man charged with murder of 65-year-old woman

TRENTON — A 90-year-old man has been charged with murdering his female neighbor in Trenton.

On Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m, Trenton Police found 65-year-old Cheryl Jones laying on the front porch at 37 Sheridan Avenue. She had been shot more than once and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Officers went inside the home and found Clent Morris standing on a staircase, where they arrested him and recovered a handgun from the floor, police said.

Morris has been charged with first-degree murder, as well as second-degree counts of burglary, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He still was being treated at a local hospital as of Sunday evening, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.

Investigators previously said it appeared that Morris and the woman knew each other and had a history of fighting.