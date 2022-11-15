NORTH PLAINFIELD — A borough man has been arrested and charged for the sexual assault of a young girl in October, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

Fabian Osuna-Vargas, 39, was apprehended without incident in Salt Lake City, Utah on Oct. 21, the prosecutor's office said. He was transported to Somerset County on Nov. 4 pending a detention hearing.

According to the prosecutor's office, the SCPO Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit was notified by North Plainfield police on Oct. 19 of a 9-year-old female who had reported that she was sexually assaulted by Osuna-Vargas. According to the victim, the incident had occurred that day within the borough.

An investigation resulted in charges of aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a minor. Officials were able to arrange an arrest after learning that Osuna-Vargas had boarded a fight from Chicago to Salt Lake City.

Anyone with information related to this alleged incident is asked to contact the prosecutor's office at 908-231-7100 or North Plainfield police at 908-769-2937.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers