9-year-old NJ kid just crushed it on ‘America’s Got Talent’

What were superstars like Bob Marley or Elvis Presley or Prince like as 9-year-old kids? Maybe like Journeyy Belton.

Journeyy is a kid from Jersey City who has an unnaturally gifted singing voice. One might want to say god-given. He’s been doing TikTok videos showcasing his voice and according to an article on nj.com, that’s where Simon Cowell discovered this kid and contacted “America’s Got Talent” producers to get him on the show. Turned out he had already applied and was already booked.

To say Journeyy’s audition went well is an understatement.

This kid, at only 9, got a truly heartfelt standing ovation. He performed an original song called “Paradise” and blew everyone out of the water.

Here’s the performance.

Of course the crowd went wild. Of course it was a yes from all four judges.

That was a week ago. Tuesday night Journeyy was back performing a Bob Marley song “Three Little Birds” and playing the accompanying piano. And of course all judges gave the singer another standing ovation.

Maybe this show should change its name to “Jersey’s Got Talent” because it seems we never run out here.

If Journeyy Belton (who goes just by Journeyy on stage) is this talented at 9 years old where will this career go? His parents, who of course were there at “AGT” to cheer, have been managing the TikTok career and Journeyy’s only been singing since August of last year. Someone has a full-time job in front of them managing Journeyy for sure.

