Audition for hot new talent show at State Theater New Jersey

There’s no shortage of talent in New Jersey but unfortunately, there is a shortage of places for people to show that talent in a live venue. That’s why I’m so happy that the state theater is offering the opportunity for people to do just that.

The State Theater New Jersey, the premier destination for all things theater in New Jersey, is presenting Jersey Talent. It’s a new platform for young talents aged 5 to 25 to show their talent without pressure.

It’s not a competition and it’s a really supportive environment.

This is such a great opportunity for all of the talented performers who live in New Jersey to express themselves. And all art forms are included.

This show will showcase everything from singers and dancers to poets, instrumentalists, magicians, and comedians. Even jugglers should be a part of this show. The state theater is asking for video submissions of your talents and they’ll accept the submissions till March 18.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

Selected acts will be invited to audition live at the state theater on March 24. If you make that a final 10 act will be invited to the big performance on June 1. Think of this as American Idol without the competition aspect.

Jersey Talent wants to be a show that champions, inclusivity and creativity. And you can audition whether you’re a solo or a group performer.

But please, a maximum of eight participants in a group.

And no matter how inexperienced you are, any aspiring artist is welcome to audition. (Well, that’s except for live animals and pyrotechnics).

Photo by Vernon Reineil Cenzon on Unsplash Photo by Vernon Reineil Cenzon on Unsplash loading...

We know from doing this show for many years just how much talent there is out there in New Jersey and here’s a much-needed platform for all that talent to shine. So come on out and audition to show your talent on this important stage.

For more information or to submit a video, click here!

Don't get fooled: Here's 24 scam texts I received in just one month Although some may be humorous, others appear legit. Here are 24 texts I received in just one month's time, as well as one I'm surprised I never got.

Spam texts are listed in the same order that was received. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈