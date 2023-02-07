Here’s where to see Tom Jones live in NJ this spring

The 82-year-old Sir Tom Jones is hitting the road on his “Ages & Stages” tour across the U.S. and then headed over to Europe.

Out of the 34-day tour, two of those stops will be made in New Jersey.

I have to be 99% sure that everyone knows who Tom Jones is, but if you’re clueless, you’re probably aware of the '90s TV sitcom “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Remember “the Carlton dance”?

The song that he dances to is Tom Jones. He actually made an appearance on the show too.

But that’s not his only hit. Tom Jones has sold over 100 million records and some of his biggest songs are “She’s a Lady” ...

“Delilah” ...

... and he sang the theme song to the James Bond movie “Thunderball,” which stars the best James Bond, in my opinion, Sean Connery.

The “Ages & Stages” tour kicks off at the Hollywood Bowl in LA at the end of April, but you can get tickets to see Tom Jones in New Jersey in May.

He will be at the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa in Atlantic City on May 20, and the State Theatre in New Brunswick on May 22.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 10. Click HERE for more information.

If you're interested in more NJ celebrities, check out the list of NJ stars that have a star on the Walk of Fame:

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Former Child Stars Who Turn 30 in 2022 Below, you'll find out which major child stars turn in 2022. These celebs were a huge part of our childhoods, and now they're moving into the next decade of their lives. Who knows what awesome things we'll see from these actors, singers and triple-threats in their 30s!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.