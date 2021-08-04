New Jersey is weird. If you were born and raised here like I was I don’t need to tell you that. We have far too many school districts and far too much home rule.

Frankly, we have far too many towns.

I was born and brought up in Rahway. That’s in Union County. I’ve also lived in Ocean City in Cape May County, in Yardville in Mercer County, in Plainsboro in Middlesex County, in Hillsborough in Somerset County and now in Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. Or you might call it Flemington as that’s the mailing address. In fact Raritan Township’s town hall’s mailing address is Flemington.

You’d think with so many places I would know every last town in New Jersey, right? Not even close. Most of us don’t.

And it’s not your fault. There are just so many little ‘sections’ of towns that are also their own town (somehow in a Jersey logic this became possible). Well, sort of their own town.

Take Yardville where I lived. It’s known as a CDP or census designated place. Yardville will be described as being part of or ‘within’ Hamilton Township. Yet guess what? When I lived there my mail came addressed to Yardville.

Even more confusing is that New Jersey for some dumb reason is allowed to have multiple towns in different counties by the exact same name. Bergen, Burlington, Gloucester, Morris and Warren County all have a Washington Township. And to make things even dumber, Warren County has not only a Washington Township but also a Washington Borough.

Come on, man!

So as confusing as New Jersey towns are, let’s take it a step further. Here’s a list of 9 New Jersey towns you probably never knew existed.

9 towns in NJ no one has ever heard of

