83-year-old woman struck, killed crossing an Atlantic City street

ATLANTIC CITY — An 83-year-old woman from Bergen County was struck and killed while crossing against a red light early Saturday morning, according to police.

The driver, a 66-year-old man from Pleasantville, immediately stopped after striking the woman as she crossed Atlantic Ave at Ohio Avenue around 4:10 a.m., Atlantic City police said, who also said the motorist had the green light as the victim walked into the path of the Toyota Camry driving westbound.

The Atlantic City bus terminal is located at the intersection.

The woman, a Wallington resident according to police, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where she died.

Police did not disclose the identity of either person involved with the crash.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

