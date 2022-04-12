81-year-old man killed after scooter hit by pickup in Jackson, NJ

JACKSON — An 81-year-old driver of a scooter that had no lights died after being hit by a pickup truck Monday night.

Jackson police said the scooter was crossing the dimly lit intersection of Jackson Mills Road and Harmony Road just north of Route 195 around 9:25 p.m. when it was hit by a black Ford F-150.

The pickup was driven by a 64-year-old man who stopped at the scene. Police did not say if the driver of the pickup had the green or red light at the intersection.

The driver of the scooter was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The scooter had some reflective stickers on it but its lights were not working, police said. The driver of the scooter was dressed in dark clothing when he was struck. The identities of both drivers were not disclosed.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 732-928-1111.

It is the second fatal crash in Jackson this year.

Sabrina Ben-Porat, 66, was crossing White Road near Whitesville Road on Feb. 27 when she was struck by a Dodge Durango driven by a 22-year-old Toms River man. She was a clinical coordinator and licensed clinical social worker at CHEMED of Lakewood.

