JACKSON — A woman was struck and killed while crossing a road on Sunday night.

Sabrina Ben-Porat, 66, was crossing White Road near Whitesville Road around 9 p.m. and was struck by a Dodge Durango driven by a 22-year-old Toms River man, according to Jackson police Capt. Steven Laskiewicz.

The man remained at the scene. No charges have been filed in the crash.

CPR was being administered to Ben-Porat as officers arrived at the scene but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A team of Misaskim volunteers placed cloth around the crash scene to collect blood and other remains in order to help provide Ben-Porat a proper burial.

Jackson police Chief Matthew Kunz and other law enforcement stood by as the Misaskim did their work, according to The Lakewood Scoop.

A funeral for Ben-Porat took place Monday night in Lakewood.

Sabrina Ben-Porat Sabrina Ben-Porat (CHEMED Lakewood) loading...

'She will be sorely missed'

Ben-Porat was a clinical coordinator and licensed clinical social worker at CHEMED of Lakewood.

"Mrs. Ben-Porat stood out as an upbeat and extremely caring counselor. Her patients adored her and the staff all respected her tremendously," Chief Operating Officer Mark Berkowitz told New Jersey 101.5.

"What made her unique was her propensity to see the good in all people and in all situations. She was effusive with her praise for people who helped others and would often share accolades of her co-workers for a job well done."

"The void she so unexpectedly left is large and she will be sorely missed in our Center."

The Lakewood Scoop was first to report the crash

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

2022 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge photos More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

Best coffee places recommended in Central Jersey