7 (legal) New Jersey home-based bakeries you need to try

A big victory has been won by kitchen entrepreneurs all across New Jersey.

Spurred by the New Jersey Home Bakers Association, (who knew there was such a group?) home bakers are going to go pro with a food operators license now being issued by the state of New Jersey.

The State Senate last week passed a bill that would allow the sale of home-baked goods created in residential kitchens. And it’s about time. People have been doing this anyway, albeit technically illegally, but now all of these people who are creating delicious concoctions in their home kitchens and bringing an additional revenue stream into their homes won’t have to be in the shadows any longer.

Here are seven great home bakeries that we can finally put in the spotlight. For more info on any of these companies, do a quick Google search.