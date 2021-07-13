NJ (finally) makes it legal to sell home baked goods

Do you make the best cakes, cookies, pies or cup cakes in New Jersey? Now you can cash in on your confectionary concoctions.

New Jersey was the only state in the nation that banned the sale of home baked goods. Not anymore. The New Jersey Public Health Council has signed off on new rules that allow the sale of things made in your own kitchen.

The New Jersey Home Bakers Association had lobbied for the change. The lobbying intensified during the pandemic, with home bakers hoping to use thier skills to bring in some needed extra cash during a time of record unemployment. While the change comes a bit late for that, the news was celebrated on social media.

The change in rules allows the sale of up to $50,000 worth of home baked goods our of private homes, at street fairs, farmers markets or special events. Bakers were also successful in getting a provision included that would allow on-line sales.

In order to sell, you will need a permit. Permits cost $100 and are good for two years. Local health departments will be responsible for issuing permits, and enforcing health standards. That includes inspections of home kitchens and sale locations to enforce any sanitary codes.

